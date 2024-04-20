MOSH celebrates Earth Day with three days of eco-conscious events April 19-21st

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Join the Jacksonville Museum of Science and History (MOSH) for three days of Earth Day events! From April 19th to April 21st, dive into a world of exploration and sustainability.

Here’s what’s in store:

April 19th:

9:45 A.M. – 10:00 A.M.: Little Learners vermiculture

Little Learners vermiculture 10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.: Self-guided scavenger hunt about sustainable practices. Complete the hunt to win a discounted MOSH Store item. Plus, Eartha’s Farm and Market will demonstrate healthy soil practices.

Self-guided scavenger hunt about sustainable practices. Complete the hunt to win a discounted MOSH Store item. Plus, Eartha’s Farm and Market will demonstrate healthy soil practices. 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.: Family Sensory Night, featuring seed-planting activities and creating letters to the Earth with Zeta Phi Beta. Children receive wildflower seeds and compostable grow pots.

Family Sensory Night, featuring seed-planting activities and creating letters to the Earth with Zeta Phi Beta. Children receive wildflower seeds and compostable grow pots. 7:00 P.M. – 8:30 P.M.: Special showing of Planetarium Night Live: “It’s Not Easy Being Green”

April 20th:

10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.: Another chance for the self-guided scavenger hunt and Eartha’s Farm and Market tribute to Eartha White. Meet vendors like The Jacksonville Zoo, Apple Rabbit Compost, and Little Earth Wigglers, and interact with earthworms.

Another chance for the self-guided scavenger hunt and Eartha’s Farm and Market tribute to Eartha White. Meet vendors like The Jacksonville Zoo, Apple Rabbit Compost, and Little Earth Wigglers, and interact with earthworms. 1:00 P.M. & 3:00 P.M.: Story Time with Xiomara in the Creation Station

Story Time with Xiomara in the Creation Station 11:30 A.M., 2:15 P.M., & 4:30 P.M.: iNaturalist Hunt with Makyla

April 21st:

10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.: Self-guided scavenger hunt continues.

All Earth Day activities are included with a General Admission ticket. Family Sensory Night & Planetarium Night Live tickets are sold separately.

Get your tickets in advance on the MOSH website and join in the Earth Day fun!

