MOSH gets $10M from CSX to help break ground on a new Northbank location

By Sheifalika Bhatnagar, News 104.5 WOKV

Designs for new Museum of Science and History Photo: MOSH

Image 1 of 4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — CEO of the Museum of Science and History, Alistair Dove says a 10-million dollar donation from CSX will help secure the museums new location on the Northbank.

Dove says funding from CSX goes towards the estimated cost of 40 million to build the new MOSH next to Everbank Stadium.

He says the new museum will offer interactive STEM exhibits for people of all ages.

“Make the science hands-on,” Dove says. “You really have to create experiential learning opportunities for people. So we’ll create exhibits that are not static, but that will allow the guests, the visitors, and the students to participate in their own learning and to experience the science in a really hands-on way.”

Boasting 130,000 square feet, MOSH’s new building is nearly three-times the size of the current location, near Friendship Fountain.

The new MOSH construction is set to begin in December of 2025, on the 2.5 acres of Lot X on the Northbank.


