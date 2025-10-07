Motorcycle crash on Normandy Blvd. kills man in his 20s

Jacksonville, Fl — The family of a young Jacksonville man is reeling after he was killed in a motorcycle crash.

JSO says the man in his early 20s was riding a sport bike on Normandy Boulevard after 8:00 pm when he crashed into the front of a semi tractor trailer that was turning into a business.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue transported the motorcycle rider to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The driver of the semi remained at the crash scene and was cooperating with investigators.

This is the 130th traffic fatality in Duval County this year, and the 33rd involving a motorcyclist.

