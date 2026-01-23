Motorcyclist dies in A1A crash in St. Johns County

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A 21-year-old Milwaukee, Wisconsin man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV Thursday night. The accident occurred at about 10:13 p.m. on A1A and Sawgrass Village Drive.

He was traveling northbound on A1A as the SUV, driven by a 64-year-old Ponte Vedra man, was traveling south, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The SUV attempted to turn left into the Fountains of Ponte Vedra condominium complex and entered the path of the motorcycle, the news release states. The front end of the motorcycle collided with the middle right side of the SUV.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The SUV driver and his passenger, a 70-year-old Ponte Vedra woman, were not injured, the news release states.

