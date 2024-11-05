Motorcyclist killed in collision with vehicle on St. Johns Bluff Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a car early Tuesday morning on St. Johns Bluff Road at Interstate 295, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP posted on X at 6:29 a.m. that Northbound lanes on St. Johns Bluff were closed and drivers should seek an alternative route.

🚧 Duval County Fatal Crash 🚧



St. Johns Bluff Rd. northbound at I-295.



Vehicle versus Motorcycle. Rider pronounced deceased on scene.



Northbound lanes of roadway are blocked. Please seek an alternate route. Use caution if driving in area. pic.twitter.com/vmA00rqX60 — FHP Jacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) November 5, 2024

