Multi-car crash in Mayport shuts down part of A1A

MAYPORT, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned that a multi-car crash in Mayport near Little Jetties has shut down part of A1A.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that they are working a car crash with injuries in the area.

JSO and JFRD are responding and have blocked off part of A1A near the scene.

Action News Jax has a reporter on the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.