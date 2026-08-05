Multiple speed limit changes coming this month to St. Augustine roadway

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Florida Department of Transportation is changing speed limits along State Road 16 in St. Augustine. The stretch being changed is between Interstate 95 and Four Mile Road where there are currently three speed limits: 30, 45, and 55.

The new speed limits, slated to go into effect this month, will be 30, 35, 45, 50, and 55, FDOT said. (*Please see FDOT’s diagrams below)

The changes are being made after a study concluded, “that changes to the speed limit are needed to create a more gradual progression and improve safety and driver expectations,” an FDOT social media post states.

“The changes to speed limit signage will be implemented this month, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting,” FDOT said.

CURRENT SPEED LIMITS

FDOT SR 16 speed limit changes The following are the existing speed limits. (Florida Department of Transportation)

NEW SPEED LIMITS

FDOT SR 16 speed limit changes The following shows the new speed limits going into effect later this month. (Florida Department of Transportation)

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