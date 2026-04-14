Nassau County boat ramp to close due to significant erosion

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Goffinsville Park boat ramp is closing temporarily Wednesday for repairs that will last nine months to a year, according to Nassau County. An underwater inspection revealed that the ramp has significant erosion impacting the stability of ramp.

“In the meantime, boaters can continue to access the water at the Holly Point Boat Ramp, located just south of Goffinsville,” a county social media post states.

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