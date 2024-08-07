Nassau County detective’s errand leads to arrests in coordinated CVS theft

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A routine trip for headache medication turned into a significant bust for one of Nassau County Sheriff’s Office detectives. On the afternoon of July 30, a detective inadvertently thwarted a coordinated theft at a CVS Pharmacy on US Highway 1 in Callahan.

According to NCSO, the detective was drawn to a suspicious Nissan Altima parked strategically for a quick getaway. His instincts proved correct when he observed one of the four suspects entering the store with an empty bag. Following the group inside, the detective watched the suspects gather around the diabetic test strip aisle. Three of the individuals concealed merchandise before all four exited the store.

The detective then intercepted the group in the parking lot. He blocked their vehicle with his unmarked car and identified himself as law enforcement. Two suspects, Tide Hayward, 27, and Eurando Jones, 41, initially resisted, prompting the detective to draw his firearm as a precaution until backup arrived.

With the arrival of additional deputies, all four suspects were taken into custody without further incident. The other two suspects were identified as Tieranie Daniels, 28, and Carlese Mitchell, 29. All four individuals, residents of Jacksonville, have been charged with felony retail theft.

A subsequent search of their vehicle uncovered stolen CVS blood glucose test strips valued at $1,617.27.

Sheriff Bill Leeper commended the detective’s quick thinking and bravery: “This incident highlights the importance of remaining vigilant, even while running a quick errand-- like getting some aspirin for example. Our detective’s quick thinking and bravery potentially prevented further criminal activity and kept our community safe.”

