Nassau County Man Charged With Sexual Activity Involving Dog

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Bryceville man following an investigation into a disturbing case involving alleged sexual activity with a pet dog.

James Franklin Piner, 68, was arrested on Thursday, February 26, and charged with sexual activities involving an animal.

On Thursday, NCSO investigators received information from Nassau County Animal Services regarding allegations involving a female pit bull at a Bryceville home. When detectives arrived on scene, a witness reported entering Piner’s room to check on him following a recent knee surgery. The witness stated he observed Piner restraining the dog, Bella, and engaging in sexual activity with her.

Detectives reported observing bruising on Piner’s arm that appeared consistent with forcibly holding down the animal.

According to investigators, the witness said he had heard the dog cry out multiple times from across the house and noticed ongoing bleeding and signs of injury over several weeks. A second witness reported that Piner admitted to engaging in sexual acts with the dog.

Animal Services officials were also on scene to assess the dog’s safety, given the continued blood flow approximately four weeks into her cycle. An Animal Control Officer advised that the prolonged bleeding was not consistent with a normal cycle and could indicate possible injury. Bella was removed from the residence and is receiving appropriate veterinary care.

“This is an extremely disturbing and gut-wrenching case involving the sexual assault of a defenseless animal by a demented, nasty, and sick individual,” said Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper. “Anyone capable of committing such an act on a dog poses a serious threat to humans as well.”

“It is our responsibility to protect those who cannot protect themselves,” said Steve MacKinnon, director of Nassau County Animal Services. “This case underscores the importance of community members speaking up. The adage ‘see something, say something’ certainly applies and saved an animal from ongoing cruelty.”

Piner was booked into the Nassau County Jail & Detention Center on a bond exceeding $15,000.

Bella will remain in the care of Nassau County Animal Services staff and, officials say, will eventually be adopted into a safe and loving home.

