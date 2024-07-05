Nassau County to offer teens basic dog training and caring skills program

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A program designed to educate teens on basic dog training and caring skills will begin on Aug. 21 in Nassau County.

Nassau County Animal Services and the University of Florida IFAS of Extension Nassau County said they have partnered to offer “The Dog Program,” a course designed to educate teens aged 15-18 on basic dog training and caring skills in hopes of helping dogs get adopted.

“This unique program will provide teens the opportunity to teach basic dog commands, learn to care for an animal, complete a project book, receive community service hours for time spent with dogs, and possibly see the dogs get adopted at the end of the program,” the University of Florida states on the program’s website.

While the program is free it requires that youth are 4-H members. Membership is $20.

Training and class dates are on Wednesdays for 12 training sessions. “The Dog Program” begins its first class on Aug. 21 and runs to Nov. 9.

Click here for more information and instructions on how to register.

