Brush fire prompts evacuations on Keel Court in Nassau County, sheriff’s office says

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: As of 7 p.m. On Saturday, the Florida Forest Service reports that the brush fire is 95% contained after growing to six acres.

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UPDATE: As of 3:55 p.m., the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says Keel Court is reopened to residents and access to Harbor Concourse is currently limited to residents only as crews remain on scene to work the fire.

The sheriff’s office asks people to avoid the area if they are not residents and follow all directions from emergency personnel.

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A large brush fire is currently active in Nassau County, with homes being evacuated on Keel Court, says the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

The Nassau County Fire Rescue is responding to the fire, and forestry crews are also responding.

The sheriff’s office reminds the public to avoid the area and follow instructions from emergency personnel.

Action News Jax will update the story once more information is released.

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