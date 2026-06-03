Deputies save dog accidentally locked in car in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff’s Office deputies safely rescued a dog on May 23 after a citizen accidentally locked her keys and the animal inside her vehicle. Deputies were able to unlock the vehicle and free the pup without needing to break a window.

Sheriff Bill Leeper of the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office emphasized the rapid increase in heat inside vehicles. “Even on days that don’t feel extremely hot, temperatures inside a vehicle can rise rapidly and become dangerous for pets in a matter of minutes,” Leeper said. “We were glad our deputies could help reunite this dog with its owner safely, but we encourage everyone to take extra precautions and never leave their pets unattended in a vehicle.”

If a dog is seen locked in a vehicle, NCSO says individuals should first assess whether the animal appears to be in distress, checking if the air conditioning is running, if the owner is nearby, or how long the dog has been inside.

If the dog is clearly suffering and the owner cannot be located, contacting 911 or a nearby law enforcement officer for assistance is advised.

Florida law provides protection from liability for individuals who forcibly enter a vehicle to rescue a vulnerable person or animal.

This protection applies under specific conditions: there is no other reasonable way for the person or animal to exit the vehicle, the rescuer reasonably believes the person or animal is in imminent danger of harm, law enforcement or 911 is contacted before or immediately after entry, no more force than necessary is used to gain access and the rescuer remains with the person or animal in a safe location near the vehicle until first responders arrive.

NCSO says the incident serves as an important reminder about the dangers of leaving pets unattended in vehicles, especially as temperatures can rise rapidly and become dangerous in Florida’s hot weather.

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