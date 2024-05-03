Here’s how to navigate parking at the Fernandina Beach Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The 59th Annual Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival in Fernandina Beach kicked off Friday.

For decades, the lack of parking has been a big issue with this event, which draws thousands. Event organizers told Action News Jax changes were made to help address that problem.

This small quiet town will be flooded with over 100,000 people. Vendors are expecting to see their profits triple.

The event features live music, a variety of food, and more than 400 vendors. But most importantly, it’s known for the economic boost it provides Fernandina Beach.

“$600,000 for the economic impact of the area. It cost approximately $300,00 to put on the festival. This is all done by volunteers,” Scott Inglis, Chairman of Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival, said.

Organizer Dottie Fortwengler said the money made during the festival is reinvested back into the town.

“We’re going to bring income into the county and income into our volunteer groups,” Fortwengler said.

It could take you 30 minutes or more to find parking. Organizers said they have a plan in place to help with this issue.

“We added 50 to 60 more parking spaces in this area,” Charles George, Fernandina Beach engineer, said.

Fortwengler explained how parking lots with a shuttle bus will work for the event.

“If you go to Fernandina Beach High School, you will be able to park and pay $10. The $10 is going to help the football team to pay for uniforms. We have paid to have a bus bring you to five different points. We are also on until 11:00 to get you out of the city.”

Emma, owner of Corner Copia said, “I like it, but a lot of people don’t because of the parking.”

Emma has been part of this event since the first festival in 1965.

“My dad was a shrimper. He had nine children. We all were workers, and we helped him. He helped start the art show. We have been here from the very beginning,” Emma said.

Stephen Colwell, owner of Fantastic Fudge, has seen this event increase his profits for 36 years.

“It has doubled compared to a normal summer weekend,” he said.

This event will continue through Sunday. There will be a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Friday. The theme for this year’s festival is “Peace Love and Shrimping.”

