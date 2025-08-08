National Park Service planning to move the Fort Caroline Memorial due to chronic flooding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The National Park Service plans to relocate and recreate the Fort Caroline Memorial in the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve due to chronic storm and flooding damage. While the exhibit has been continuously repaired, the NPS says it is no longer sustainable or cost-effective.

The Fort Caroline exhibit memorializes the French colonists who arrived in North America during the 16th century seeking religious freedom, wealth, and territorial expansion. The current exhibit provides visitors with a scaled representation of what the original Fort is thought to have looked like.

The exhibit, currently located along the bank of the St. Johns River, would be reconstructed at an upland location out of the floodplain and closer to the Visitor Center. The current Fort Caroline exhibit will be removed from its space to allow native vegetation to take over.

The public input period ends at 11:59 pm on August 8, 2025. Comments can be submitted online here.

Construction is planned for between Winter 2026 and Spring 2027.

