National Safe Boating Council shares tips for Northeast Florida boaters this Labor Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Safe Boating Campaign, a worldwide effort focused on responsible boating led by the National Safe Boating Council, shares key tips for boaters to responsibly enjoy Labor Day weekend.

“Labor Day weekend is a wonderful time to celebrate the close of summer on the water, but safety must come first,” said Peg Phillips, executive director of the National Safe Boating Council. “We encourage everyone to boat responsibly - wear a life jacket, use an engine cut-off switch, and never boat under the influence.”

Make sure everyone wears a life jacket. A stowed life jacket may not save your life in an emergency. The 2024 U.S. Coast Guard Recreational Boating Statistics revealed that drowning was the reported cause of death in 76% of all boating fatalities, and that 87% of drowning victims in recreational boating incidents were not wearing a life jacket.

(Brianna Day and from National Boating Safety Council)

An engine cut-off switch is a proven safety device to stop a powerboat engine should the operator unexpectedly fall overboard. It prevents propeller injuries and deaths.

Paddlers should exercise caution. Paddlecraft deaths increased in 2024, including canoes (4.5%), kayaks (16%), and standup paddleboards (5%).

(Stacker/Stacker)

Boating under the influence is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths. Always designate a sober skipper. “Be vigilant while boating, and assign a lookout to watch for others on the water and keep a close eye on children,” said Phillips.

Additional safety tips this weekend:

Check equipment: Schedule a free vessel safety check with the local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary or U.S. Power Squadrons.

Schedule a free vessel safety check with the local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary or U.S. Power Squadrons. File a float plan: Always let someone on shore know the trip itinerary, including operator and passenger information, boat type and registration, and communication equipment on board.

Always let someone on shore know the trip itinerary, including operator and passenger information, boat type and registration, and communication equipment on board. Watch the weather: Check the forecast before departing and follow local weather advisories.

Check the forecast before departing and follow local weather advisories. Be aware of your surroundings: Improper lookout is one of the top five contributing factors in boating incidents.

Improper lookout is one of the top five contributing factors in boating incidents. Know where you’re going and travel at safe speeds: Be familiar with the area and local boating speed zones.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group