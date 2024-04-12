National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado touchdown in Trailmark and Samara Lakes

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued a public information statement that said an EF1 tornado event occurred in two St. Johns County neighborhoods on Thursday.

The survey confirmed that at noon, a supercell thunderstorm, embedded within a large squall line, generated a tornado that touched down in the Trailmark and Samara Lakes neighborhoods.

Radar data and damage indicate that the tornado made an initial touchdown in a heavily wooded area along County Road 13 North. The tornado rapidly moved northeastward, reaching County Road 208 where a tree had been snapped and fell onto an adjacent mobile home.

The report confirms that the tornado was an EF-1.

Within the Trailmark neighborhood, damage considered for the EF-1 rating included destroyed fences, vinyl siding torn from residences, roofing tiles and soffits damaged or torn from structures, several broken windows, and destroyed screened-in patio areas. The tornado reached peak intensity in the Trailmark neighborhood with maximum estimated speed of 100 mph. The 6.7 mile long track ended northeast of the the Samara Lakes neighborhood where similar damage occurred. NWS survey results revealed the tornado reached its widest point of 310 yards in the Samara Lakes neighborhood. There was one minor injury associated with this tornado event. — National Weather Service

The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:

EF0: 65 to 85 mph

EF1: 86 to 110 mph

EF2: 111 to 135 mph

EF3: 136 to 165 mph

EF4: 166 to 200 mph

EF5: >200 mph

