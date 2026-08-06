Nationwide jalapeño recall linked to nationwide Salmonella outbreak

At least 345 people across 27 states have been sickened with the same strain of Salmonella that has been linked to jalapeños, according to the latest report by the CDC. 36 people have been hospitalized, with no deaths reported.

Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming are all included in this outbreak.

Traceback efforts have determined the jalapeños were from Sinaloa, Mexico and distributed by Coast Citrus Distributors. Coast Citrus then distributed peppers to restaurants or wholesale. We reported earlier on Chipotle pulling its stock of jalapeños.

The FDA is working to determine if recalled jalapeños went to grocery stores.

The CDC is stressing people to confirm the source of jalapeño peppers at your local grocery store. Do not eat recalled jalapeño peppers.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most recover without treatment. Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness.

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