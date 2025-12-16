Nationwide recall of frozen dessert pints with stones inside

Jacksonville, Fla. — Danone U.S. opens up a voluntary recall of its So Delicious Dairy Free® Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert pints due to the potential presence of stones or other hard objects within the cashew clusters.

Accidentally biting stones or other inedible, hard objects could chip or break your teeth. Rarely, stones that don’t naturally pass through your digestive system could get stuck in your stomach or intestine. Foreign objects stuck in the throat may cause trouble breathing, pain in the chest or neck, and excessive drooling. Anybody experiencing more serious symptoms such as vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, and bloody vomit or feces should seek professional medical care.

This recall is isolated to the specific salted caramel pints marked with SKU 136603, UPC 7444734764138, and an expiration date before August 8th, 2027. The affected products were distributed to retail stores nationwide. No other So Delicious Dairy Free® products are named in this recall.

So Delicious Dessert Recall UPC So Delicious Dessert Recall UPC courtesy of FDA

So Delicious Dairy Free® tells the FDA it’s working with its retail partners to remove the potentially impacted product from shelves. The company says it has identified and corrected the issue and will soon bring back the product.

Anyone who has purchased the affected product should not eat it and are asked to contact So Delicious Dairy Free® for a refund at its care line by calling 1-833-367-8975.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group