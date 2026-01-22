Naval Station Mayport to conduct antiterrorism exercise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Naval Station Mayport will conduct a scheduled antiterrorism exercise later this month as part of routine security readiness efforts.

The annual exercise, Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026, runs from January 26 through February 6 and is not tied to any specific threat, according to the Navy.

It uses realistic scenarios to train security forces and assess coordination between naval and civilian law enforcement.

Officials say the exercise may lead to increased security activity, including traffic delays or temporary gate closures near the base.

Residents in surrounding areas may also notice a heightened security presence.

The Navy says exercises like this are regularly conducted to improve emergency response and interagency coordination.

