Naval Station Mayport warns of distemper in raccoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A wildlife health advisory was issued Wednesday for the Mayport area after cases of distemper were identified in local raccoons.

While the disease is not transmissible to humans, it can be fatal to unvaccinated pets.

Naval Station Mayport is asking residents to monitor for abnormal behavior in the raccoon population and report sightings to authorities. Affected raccoons may appear disoriented or move erratically. They might also be active during daylight hours, which is unusual for the nocturnal species.

Officials advise residents to keep their distance from any wildlife and not to approach or handle the animals.

Sightings in the Mayport area should be reported to Base Security at 904-270-3700.

To protect pets, the advisory recommends keeping them leashed and ensuring their vaccinations are up to date.

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