From Navy to NFL: Navy reservist joins Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleading team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexis Gloster, a Navy Reservist, has joined the Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleading team, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Gloster, who has served nine years in the Navy, including five years on active duty, balances her military service with her new role as an NFL cheerleader. She auditioned earlier this year, competing against over 300 candidates through a rigorous process involving choreography and interviews.

“After serving five years on active duty, I wanted the flexibility to pursue other dreams while still serving my country,” said Gloster. “The Navy Reserve has given me the best of both worlds—remaining part of something bigger than myself while continuing to grow personally and professionally.”

Gloster, a native of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, has loved performing and cheerleading for as long as she can remember. “Becoming an NFL cheerleader was a way to share that passion on a huge stage while also making a positive impact in the community,” she said.

The audition process for the Jaguars cheer squad was intense, stretching across multiple rounds over two weeks. “We had to learn and perform choreography under pressure, complete an interview, and stand out among more than 300 candidates,” Gloster recalled. “When I was selected, it made the moment even more special.”Now, with the NFL preseason underway, Gloster is focused on balancing her Navy Reserve duties with her commitments as a cheerleader.

“It’s definitely a balancing act, but the discipline and time management I’ve learned in the Navy help me stay on top of both,” she explained.

Capt. Roger Dubé, commanding officer of Navy Reserve NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville, praised Gloster’s achievements and noted her potential impact on Navy recruiting efforts.

“LS2 Gloster is one of our unit’s hard-chargers and also serves as our command fitness leader,” Dubé said.

