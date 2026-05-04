NCSO: Mayday call leads to rescue near Fort Clinch before vessel sinks

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says deputies rescued two people from a vessel that struck jetties in the St. Marys entrance channel on Saturday. The damaged boat, now grounded near Fort Clinch, began taking on water before authorities arrived to evacuate the occupants.

The vessel, named Coco, issued a Mayday call on VHF Channel 16 after striking the jetties. Responders from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit discovered approximately three feet of water in the engine room.

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Due to significant damage and severe flooding, the two occupants were instructed to gather their belongings and evacuate immediately. A second marine unit, along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Fernandina Beach Fire Rescue, responded and safely removed both occupants from the vessel before it sank. Crews were also able to recover their Sea-Doo and dinghy.

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NCSO says the vessel is currently grounded approximately 50 yards offshore, just north of beach access 16N. The sheriff’s office advises the public to use caution and avoid the area around the grounded vessel.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is the lead agency for the incident. Sea Tow is currently working to salvage the vessel.

Watch the full rescue from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, HERE.

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