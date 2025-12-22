NE Florida Events: Gingerbread, Garland, Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fl — The 23rd Annual Gingerbread Extravaganza Experience features a holiday gift shop and special events at its new home in the Haskell Building of the Jacksonville History Center (318 Palmetto Street). Open 11:00 am - 4:00 pm.
The Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens hosts Glowing Gardens for its second year. The month-long celebration promises to transform the Arboretum into a mesmerizing display of lights, sculptures, and more.
Colors of the Wild at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens features an all-new collection of stunning lanterns. The event runs select nights through February 6, 2026.
Deck the Chairs transforms Latham Plaza and the Seawalk Pavilion into a dazzling holiday wonderland. This community event celebrates creativity, joy, and giving with more than 40 lifeguard chairs decorated by local businesses, artists, and nonprofits — all glowing with lights and imagination.
JAX Artist Walk on Ice in Riverside will run through January 19, 2026 at 718 Riverside Avenue.
Monday, December 22:
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Venardos Circus Far Beyond - An All New Show - 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Tuesday, December 23:
Venardos Circus Far Beyond - An All New Show - 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Wednesday, December 24:
Venardos Circus Far Beyond - An All New Show - 11:00 am and 2:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Friday, December 26:
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Venardos Circus Far Beyond - An All New Show - 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Steve Aoki at Decca Live - 9:00 pm
Saturday, December 27:
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Virginia vs. Missouri - 7:30 pm - EverBank Stadium
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Riverside Arts Market RAM in Review - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Shen Yun - 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Venardos Circus Far Beyond - An All New Show - 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Gary Owen - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Sunday, December 28:
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts - 1:00 pm - FOX 30
Venardos Circus Far Beyond - An All New Show - 11:00 am, 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Shen Yun - 2:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
WWE Holiday Tour Live - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
