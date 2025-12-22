Local

NE Florida Events: Gingerbread, Garland, Gator Bowl

By Rich Jones
Deck the chairs
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — The 23rd Annual Gingerbread Extravaganza Experience features a holiday gift shop and special events at its new home in the Haskell Building of the Jacksonville History Center (318 Palmetto Street). Open 11:00 am - 4:00 pm.

The Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens hosts Glowing Gardens for its second year. The month-long celebration promises to transform the Arboretum into a mesmerizing display of lights, sculptures, and more.

Colors of the Wild at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens features an all-new collection of stunning lanterns. The event runs select nights through February 6, 2026.

Deck the Chairs transforms Latham Plaza and the Seawalk Pavilion into a dazzling holiday wonderland. This community event celebrates creativity, joy, and giving with more than 40 lifeguard chairs decorated by local businesses, artists, and nonprofits — all glowing with lights and imagination.

JAX Artist Walk on Ice in Riverside will run through January 19, 2026 at 718 Riverside Avenue.

Monday, December 22:

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Venardos Circus Far Beyond - An All New Show - 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Tuesday, December 23:

Venardos Circus Far Beyond - An All New Show - 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday, December 24:

Venardos Circus Far Beyond - An All New Show - 11:00 am and 2:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, December 26:

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Venardos Circus Far Beyond - An All New Show - 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Steve Aoki at Decca Live - 9:00 pm

Saturday, December 27:

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Virginia vs. Missouri - 7:30 pm - EverBank Stadium

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market RAM in Review - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Shen Yun - 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Venardos Circus Far Beyond - An All New Show - 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Gary Owen - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, December 28:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts - 1:00 pm - FOX 30

Venardos Circus Far Beyond - An All New Show - 11:00 am, 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Shen Yun - 2:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

WWE Holiday Tour Live - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Read more local news from WOKV

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News