NE Florida Events: Gingerbread, Garland, Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fl — The 23rd Annual Gingerbread Extravaganza Experience features a holiday gift shop and special events at its new home in the Haskell Building of the Jacksonville History Center (318 Palmetto Street). Open 11:00 am - 4:00 pm.

The Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens hosts Glowing Gardens for its second year. The month-long celebration promises to transform the Arboretum into a mesmerizing display of lights, sculptures, and more.

Colors of the Wild at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens features an all-new collection of stunning lanterns. The event runs select nights through February 6, 2026.

Deck the Chairs transforms Latham Plaza and the Seawalk Pavilion into a dazzling holiday wonderland. This community event celebrates creativity, joy, and giving with more than 40 lifeguard chairs decorated by local businesses, artists, and nonprofits — all glowing with lights and imagination.

JAX Artist Walk on Ice in Riverside will run through January 19, 2026 at 718 Riverside Avenue.

Monday, December 22:

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Venardos Circus Far Beyond - An All New Show - 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Tuesday, December 23:

Venardos Circus Far Beyond - An All New Show - 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday, December 24:

Venardos Circus Far Beyond - An All New Show - 11:00 am and 2:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, December 26:

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Venardos Circus Far Beyond - An All New Show - 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Steve Aoki at Decca Live - 9:00 pm

Saturday, December 27:

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Virginia vs. Missouri - 7:30 pm - EverBank Stadium

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market RAM in Review - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Shen Yun - 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Venardos Circus Far Beyond - An All New Show - 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Gary Owen - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, December 28:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts - 1:00 pm - FOX 30

Venardos Circus Far Beyond - An All New Show - 11:00 am, 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Shen Yun - 2:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

WWE Holiday Tour Live - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

