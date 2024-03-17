Near record warmth, few showers and storms after THE PLAYERS Championship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The last day of THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach will have nice weather for the tournament’s finish, but storms are expected to move in later this evening.

Here’s what you can expect:

Warm day Sunday with highs in the upper-80s, sunshine, and pollen

Rain and storms move in Sunday evening after sunset .

. Some lightning and thunder look likely with locally heavy downpours.

A few showers linger on Monday, but it doesn’t look like a washout.

Temps go DOWN – as cold as the 30s and 40s – a couple of nights this week.

