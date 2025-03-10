Neighbors detail ‘unsafe conditions’ at Arlington apartment complex, including mold and squatters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tenants in a Jacksonville apartment complex said they are being left to live in deplorable conditions.

Those living at the Miramar Apartments in Arlington said the complex is filled with multiple issues like damage, squatters, mail theft, and more.

Action News Jax has told you about these complaints against the complex for years now.

The website of the Miramar Apartments claims the complex is “lavish inside and out, with three resort-style swimming pools.”

However, residents said it could not be further from the truth.

Several tenants told Action News Jax Shanila Kabir they are living in filth and there is mold everywhere in their homes.

All residents asked to remain anonymous for their safety.

“Squatters are scattered everywhere here. We don’t know who is allowed to be here and who is not.”

The complex has several dumpsters, which were all mostly full Sunday evening. Some tenants said the trash is left out for weeks at a time.

“These dumpsters sometimes overflow and it’s kind of dangerous to see all this stuff over there.”

One neighbor who has lived at the Miramar Apartments since August of last year said the damage and mold inside are unbearable.

“I don’t have central air or heat. I have one unit in the living room and if we close our room doors, we don’t get any heat or air in the rooms. The plumbing is also really terrible.”

She adds that she would move, but she can’t afford to live anywhere else.

The Miramar Apartments are designed to be affordable income-restricted units. Current listings show one-bedrooms available for rent as low as $779 a month. The most expensive two-bedroom is listed at $1,225.

“The cost of living is so high, and we can’t afford to leave, so we have to tough it out”

Action News Jax reported in 2023 the City of Jacksonville cited the complex for multiple issues.

Inspectors found exterior doors and hardware not working correctly, floors sagging, ceilings with cracks and holes in them, and even insects inside several apartments.

We reached out to the management at the Miramar Apartments for a statement, but we were not able to get in contact with anyone on a Sunday.

