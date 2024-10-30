Local

Neptune Beach Police to hold briefing on arrest linked to ‘armed disturbance’ at polling location

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Neptune Beach Police Department logo

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Neptune Beach Police Department is set to hold a media briefing following the arrest of a man in connection with an “armed disturbance” that occurred at the Beaches Branch Library, a polling location for the 2024 General Election.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The NBPD confirmed with Action News Jas that police responded to the incident around 4:00 p.m., where one adult male was reportedly arrested at the Beaches Branch Library.

Authorities have scheduled a media briefing for 10:15 p.m. to provide additional details.

Action News Jax continues to gather updates on the developing situation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!