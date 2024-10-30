Neptune Beach Police to hold briefing on arrest linked to ‘armed disturbance’ at polling location

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Neptune Beach Police Department is set to hold a media briefing following the arrest of a man in connection with an “armed disturbance” that occurred at the Beaches Branch Library, a polling location for the 2024 General Election.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The NBPD confirmed with Action News Jas that police responded to the incident around 4:00 p.m., where one adult male was reportedly arrested at the Beaches Branch Library.

Authorities have scheduled a media briefing for 10:15 p.m. to provide additional details.

Action News Jax continues to gather updates on the developing situation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.