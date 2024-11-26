New Chick-fil-A opens in Jacksonville’s East Arlington community minus the dining room

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chick-fil-A’s newest Jacksonville location officially opened Tuesday at 11909 Atlantic Blvd. The eatery is the second Chick-fil-A owned by franchisee Melinda Sowers. This location is different from most Chick-fil-A’s because it doesn’t have a dining room.

“Designed for speed and efficiency, this drive-thru-focused location offers added convenience to serve guests through its drive-thru and a walk-up window for carry-out,” a Chick-fil-A news release states.

The location brings along 120 jobs, the news release states, and will be open 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The drive through will remain open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Sower’s opened her first Chick-fil-A 16 years ago at Atlantic and Hodges boulevards.

