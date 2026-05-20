New email directly links Kevin Carrico to latest State Attorney subpoena involving JEA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new email obtained by Action News Jax Ben Becker directly links Jacksonville City Council President Kevin Carrico to the latest State Attorney’s Office subpoena involving JEA.

The email shows former JEA Chief of Staff Kurt Wilson sent Carrico a land appraisal in December 2025 tied to property on William Burgess Boulevard near Yulee Middle and High Schools in Nassau County.

That appraisal is now part of a third subpoena issued by prosecutors in the widening investigation involving the city-owned utility – and second subpoena with ties to Carrico that Action News Jax first reported on Monday.

The email shows former JEA Chief of Staff Kurt Wilson sent Carrico a land appraisal in December 2024 tied to property on William Burgess Boulevard near Yulee Middle and High Schools

$1.17 million vs $1

The appraisal, conducted by CBRE Valuation and Advisory Services, valued the land at $1.17 million in September 2024.

Internal JEA records obtained by Action News Jax show the Boys and Girls Club of Nassau County Foundation had sought either a donation of the property or a lease agreement for a nominal fee to build a teen club facility. Sources familiar with the proposal told Action News Jax the suggested lease would have cost just $1 per year.

JEA ultimately rejected the arrangement in November 2023, saying any lease or sale of the land would need to happen at market value.

The newly uncovered email is significant because it places Carrico directly into discussions surrounding property now identified in the State Attorney’s latest subpoena. The subpoena seeks communications and records dating from January 1, 2024 through May 14, 2026.

Carrico’s ties under scrutiny

In April, Action News Jax first reported prosecutors requested a separate batch of JEA communications after Becker uncovered Carrico’s “big favor” text message tied to efforts to replace a JEA board member with Carrico’s boss at the Boys & Girls Clubs Paul Martinez, who eventually backed out.

Council investigation intensifies

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville City Council Finance Committee voted Tuesday to subpoena JEA CEO Vickie Cavey, Chief Administrative Officer Jody Brooks and former JEA attorney Regina Ross to testify before the council committee investigating the utility. Carrico says he is looking forward to their testimony next month. “The rate payers deserve the truth and we will find it,” Carrico said in a text message to Becker.

READ: Former JEA Chief of Staff and city official trade accusations over Ballard lobbying contract

Carrico helped form that investigative committee after Wilson raised concerns about what he described as a toxic workplace culture inside JEA. Subsequently, the JEA issue has engulfed all of city government with the mayor’s office calling the issue a “vile smear campaign” against Cavey.

Statement from Boys & Girls Clubs

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida told Action News Jax on Monday it was not affiliated with the Nassau County Foundation at the time the proposed land deal discussions occurred. Carrico did not address that in the text, only calling any accusations “rumors.”

What’s next

JEA is required to comply with the subpoena by May 28.

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