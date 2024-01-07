New exit ramp from Eastbound Butler Blvd. to Northbound Kernan Blvd. set to open Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As part of the interchange improvement project at J.T. Butler Boulevard (State Road 202) and Kernan Boulevard, a new exit ramp from eastbound Butler Boulevard to northbound Kernan Boulevard is set to open on the morning of Thursday, January 11.

To access the new loop ramp to northbound Kernan Boulevard, drivers are advised to continue east on Butler Boulevard for approximately one-third of a mile past the existing exit ramp, which will now exclusively provide access to southbound Kernan Boulevard. Motorists are urged to exercise caution when navigating the new configuration.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has enlisted J.B. Coxwell Contracting to carry out the $17.1 million project.

This initiative involves the construction of a partial cloverleaf interchange, augmenting capacity on- and off-ramps, milling and resurfacing existing pavement, implementing roadway lighting improvements, constructing ponds, and drainage enhancements, and installing new signage and mast arm signals. The project is anticipated to conclude in late 2024, contingent upon weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For ongoing updates and information regarding lane closures and roadwork, residents are encouraged to follow FDOT District 2 on Twitter (@MyFDOT_NEFL), or by visiting nflroads.com. Real-time traffic alerts can be accessed through www.FL511.com or by downloading the FL511 app.

