New fire station to open in St. Johns County

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The new Fire Station 11 and Sheriff’s Office Operations Center will soon open in St. Johns County.

The building is located at 4425 Cypress Links Blvd. in St. Augustine.

The grand opening is happening on Sept. 6 at 9 a.m.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue invites anyone to attend.

