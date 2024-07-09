New garbage cans coming soon to Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of Clay County will soon receive new garbage cans as part of the transition to a new curbside collection service. Starting Monday, July 29, FCC Environmental will begin delivering the new cans to homes across the county. The delivery process is expected to take approximately seven to eight weeks, with all cans set to be delivered by September 23.

FCC Environmental will officially take over the county’s curbside collection services on October 1. Until then, residents should continue using their existing garbage cans, as the current collection company will not service the new cans until the changeover.

What to Do with Old Cans

After October 1, the old garbage cans can be repurposed for yard waste. Alternatively, residents can bring them to any of the county’s Environmental Convenience Centers or the Rosemary Hill Facility for disposal during normal business hours.

Can Sizes and Requests

The new garbage cans come in two sizes: 95 gallons and 65 gallons. Residents wishing to request a different size can do so by contacting FCC Environmental at 904-490-9996 after November 1.

For more information, including a full list of FAQs, visit Clay County’s Garbage and Recycling webpage. Questions and concerns can be directed to askclay@claycountygov.com, where county staff are available to assist.

NEW GARBAGE CANS COMING SOON!

Learn more about the new garbage services on our website at https://t.co/RunV8swjzR. pic.twitter.com/9udUe7SVPG — Board of County Commissioners, Clay County, FL (@ClayCo_FL) July 9, 2024

