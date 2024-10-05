New garbage service and storm debris pickup begin in Clay County

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County’s new garbage service begins tomorrow, October 1, and residents are encouraged to check their new pickup day. Yard waste and garbage will be collected on the same day. Residents can find their updated collection schedule through the link provided on the county website: Clay County Garbage and Recycling Services.

There is a temporary adjustment for residents in the Clay Hill area. If your previous Waste Management pickup day was Tuesday and your new FCC Environmental pickup day is Monday, FCC will collect garbage on Tuesday, October 1, for this week only. Starting the following week, your garbage will be collected on Mondays.

In addition, Clay County has begun preparations for hurricane debris removal. Residents are asked to pile debris by the roadside by October 7 to ensure it is collected. Crews will start picking up debris on October 2, but the timeline will vary depending on the amount of debris in the area. Residents are reminded not to stack debris against trees, electrical boxes, poles, hydrants, or storm drains.

For more information on the new garbage service or debris removal, visit the Clay County website.

