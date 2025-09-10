New Girl Scout cookie joins lineup for 2026 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new Girl Scout Cookie is joining the lineup, and if you’re a fan of a certain classic ice cream flavor, you’re going to love this one.

Girl Scouts of the USA has announced their latest creation for the 2026 cookie season, Exploremores. This is a rocky road ice cream inspired cookie made with delicious flavors of chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond flavored creme.

This cookie is more than just a sweet treat but also captures the spirit of exploration that defines every Girl Scout.

“In Girl Scout they have the opportunity to explore whatever passions they may have, but they are also able to explore different opportunities,” said Demi McCoy, the Digital Marketing Specialist for Girl Scouts of Gateway Council.

Selling cookies is just one part of Girl Scouts. It’s also about the lessons behind it, learning to set goals, solve problems and think creatively.

“Within cookie season we learn five essential skills and within Girl Scouts I’ve learned so many helpful skills, I learned business skills, and I’ve learned leadership skills,” said Krisha Somani, a Girl Scout Cadette.

“My favorite part about cookie season is learning life skills and funding my troop,” says Rebelle Gishler, a Girl Scout Cadette. “By selling our cookies we fund our events and trips that we do.”

Girl Scouts of Gateway Council Media Team (Left) Krisha Somani, (Middle) Rebelle Gishler, (Right) Demi McCoy (Elandra Fernandez)

Each box of Girl Scout cookies supports programs like STEM and other hands-on experiences that help prepare girls in our community for the future.

“The special thing about the cookie program is that all the proceeds go back to our girls. They are able to invest in their futures by participating in troop travel and learning experiences. They are able to put that money earned towards camp, STEM camp which a lot of girls really love. It’s also an opportunity for us to have more programs,” said McCoy.

Girl Scout cookie season will begin on January 2 through March 15.

New Girl Scout Cookie Exploremores (Elandra Fernandez)

©2025 Cox Media Group