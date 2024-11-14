New Goodwill to open in St. Augustine next summer

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Shoppers in St. Augustine will soon have a new place to shop at.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Goodwill just broke ground on a 22,000-square-foot facility in Epic Village. That’s off of SR 207 in St. Augustine.

The facility will have a retail store, donation center with drive through drop off, and a Good Careers center.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Construction is currently underway with an opening date scheduled for Summer 2025.

According to a news release, the current Goodwill of North Florida location at 2005 U.S. 1 will remain open throughout construction.

The new store will employ more than 30 people.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.