JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The long-awaited transformation of downtown Jacksonville is taking a physical shape as Gateway Jax prepares to welcome its first residents to Pearl Square Vandeveer apartments.

Vandeveer is on track to have its first residents to call it home for a late summer 2026 delivery. The seven-story building at 515 N. Pearl St. will feature 205 apartment units and over 22,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

The project is more than just a new apartment complex; it is the catalyst that city leaders hope will push downtown past a decade-long goal. The 10,000 Resident Mark. Moll believes the Vandeveer will be the development that finally pushes the population over the 10,000-resident threshold. Strategic Growth: “In order to get more people to want to live downtown, you also need the amenities; you need the restaurants, the bars, the places for people to go and enjoy,” Moll said.

Beyond housing, the building will introduce high-end dining to the area.

Future Essentials: A 31,000-square-foot Publix grocery store has already signed a lease for a nearby block, marking the first full-service grocer in the district in over a decade.

Prospective residents can now visit the official Pearl Square website to sign up for pre-leasing updates, pricing, and specific move-in dates.

