New indoor Golf, Pickleball complex opening this fall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new sports entertainment complex is coming to Jacksonville.

Chipshot, a state-of-the-art site which just broke ground at 13164 Atlantic Blvd. and is expected to open this fall, offering an innovative experience for sports fans, families, and corporate groups alike.

PGA Tour Pro Thomas Walsh is behind the project, teaming up with Strings Sports Brewery to take the atmosphere to the next level.

Chipshot was inspired by Walsh’s vision to bring options for sports entertainment without the steep price tag of traditional country club memberships. Having spent his recent years in Florida, Walsh realized there was a huge gap in the market for a fun, inclusive space where people could enjoy sports, good food, and a great atmosphere – all in one place.

The complex will feature eight fully functional Pickleball courts and four top-tier golf simulators for those looking to improve their swing or just have some fun.

Chipshot also looks to provide a “sports-like feel” environment with large screens throughout the venue for watching NFL games, and much more.

For corporate events, Chipshot is designed with flexibility in mind, offering areas for team-building and networking, all while enjoying some friendly competition with yard games and AstroTurf spaces.

When it comes to food and drinks, Chipshot is planning for a full-service restaurant by partnering with, Strings Sports Brewery owner and veteran restaurateur Scott Adeeb.

The venue will even feature a beer wall with 18 taps, allowing guests to pour their own drinks.

For added convenience, QR code ordering on the courts means you can get your favorite food and drinks delivered right to you while you’re playing.

Click HERE to learn more about the upcoming space.

