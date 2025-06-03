New interactive maps track Coastal Georgia barrier island sea turtle activity in real time

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — New dashboards online released by the Jekyll Island Authority provides real-time turtle activity on and near the Coastal Georgia barrier island.

One of the maps displays locations where diamondback terrapins have been spotted along the 6-mile-ling Jekyll Island Causeway. It states whether the turtle was found alive, dead, or injured. It also provides daily terrapin counts and historical data.

A second map tracks sea turtle nesting activity along Jekyll Island’s beaches showing approximate locations. Exact locations are not used to protect against poaching.

