New Music Heritage Garden opens in Jacksonville, celebrating local artists

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The portion of Jacksonville’s waterfront by the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts has been transformed into a park that celebrates the city’s musical heritage.

With the snipping of shiny, oversized scissors, Jacksonville’s Music Heritage Garden opened Wednesday morning.

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“This place is a living celebration of the truly incredible contributions Jacksonville has made to American music,” said Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan.

Visitors can also experience the renovated Riverwalk, which can now be accessed from the Riverside Arts Market to the Hyatt. The bridge over the newly daylighted McCoy’s Creek is complete, and the Corkscrew fitness area has been refurbished.

Among those honored with a plaque on the Garden’s Walk of Fame is the 90s hip-hop group 95 South, known for hits like “Whoot, There It Is.” One half of the duo, Carlos “Daddy Black” Spencer, a Jacksonville native, expressed how it felt to see his plaque today.

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“It’s unbelievable. We are forever part of the history of Jacksonville,” said Spencer.

“Jacksonville has always been overlooked, and part of the reason, I believe, is because there was never really a culture here to properly support artists. But now, I think the city has a lot to offer in terms of platforms,” Spencer added.

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