New naval combat ship coming to Naval Station Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The USS Nantucket, a new naval combat ship, will soon be stationed in Mayport.

She is a Freedom-class littoral combat ship. She is the commissioned ship in naval service named after Nantucket.

The naming of the ship honors the rich heritage of the people of Nantucket and the maritime legacy that the island represents, according to a news release.

The ship is being commissioned in Boston at 10 a.m. on Saturday. It will then head to its homeport assignment of Naval Station Mayport.

