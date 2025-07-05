UNF poll shows Jacksonville backs women’s professional sports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new survey from the University of North Florida shows most people in Jacksonville are excited about women’s professional sports and ready to support the city’s new team, Sporting JAX.

More than half of voters said they’re interested in women’s sports, with strong support from women and Hispanic residents. Young adults and seniors were the most aware of women’s teams.

The 18–24 age group was the most likely to attend games. Over 60% said they’re interested in Sporting JAX and would go to a match.

Ticket price was the biggest factor for fans. Game times and parking also mattered, especially for women and older adults.

Most voters said women’s sports should get the same attention and funding as men’s. Nearly 90% of women and 70% of men agreed.

UNF researchers say the support is clear, people across all ages and backgrounds are ready to show up for women’s sports in Jacksonville.

