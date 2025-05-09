New project aims to make Riverside intersection safer

Jacksonville, FLA. — The intersection of Post Street and Old Roosevelt Boulevard in the Riverside area is known to cause problems.

But now, the Florida Department of Transportation is looking to change that.

This summer, work will begin to improve the intersection.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Ground to skies: Inside the JAX airport’s fight to prevent bird strikes and emergencies

Jacob Pickering with FDOT said he knows it can be a headache.

He said, “There have been about 124 crashes at this intersection between the years 2015 and 2020.”

So now, the FDOT is creating a new roundabout.

“We are calling it an elongated roundabout because it is a bit unusual from your typical roundabout you would see in Murray Hill or Riverside,” Pickering said. “Basically, we have a railroad track running through the middle of this roundabout.”

FDOT research shows 8 to 10 trains travel through the intersection daily, with no true safety measures for pedestrians or cyclists - one thing Pickering said FDOT and CSX are working to change.

“As pedestrians approach the railroad track like we are now, they are going to experience lights, as well as a pedestrian gate that will come down when the train is coming," Pickering said.

Making the area safer and more efficient is the goal.

“We’re going to eliminate the amount of lanes that cross the railroad track here from seven to two," Pickering said. “Once the roundabout is built, all of these traffic signals and high mast arms will be gone.”

A full detour will be in place when the work begins.

And this isn’t the only thing crews plan on upgrading.

Read: Jax-area woman accused of running illegal facial filler clinic: How to spot counterfeit products

Pickering said, "We also have a sister project, a companion project, to resurface Post Street from this section at Old Roosevelt all the way down to Cassat Avenue."

“The roundabout section of this project we expect to be completed by late ’25, by the end of summer, hopefully. Then we get boots on the ground for resurfacing Post Street.”

FDOT is hoping to have the entire project done by mid-2026.

Read: First bid to construct new Duval County jail received by the city

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.