New report shows domestic violence homicide cases are down in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In Duval County, we are seeing the lowest number of domestic violence homicide cases since 2015.

According to a newly released annual Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team Report, there were 10 domestic violence homicide cases last year in Duval County, which resulted in 13 deaths.

Hubbard House and partner agencies released that report as October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“These numbers are promising and inspire hope,” said Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters.

“Coming together like we do as a community, it shows in the fewer deaths that we’ve had this year,” said Dr. Gail Patin, the Hubbard House CEO.

The Hubbard House has launched a social media campaign, #UntilYouAreSafe.

They want everyone to know they are committed to supporting survivors on their path to safety.

Heather, a domestic violence survivor shared her story of resiliency and bravery.

“He started hurting me when I became pregnant with his child,” said Heather.

It was not until 2012, that Heather, realized she was in a violent relationship with her ex-husband.

She said in the midst of the darkness, her sons gave her hope.

“They are my world,” said Heather. “There are so many times before I even had them that I wanted to end it and for them they came in my life at the right times.”

Heather wants others to know that you are not alone and there are so many people ready to help.

If you need resources, the Hubbard House is a full-service certified domestic violence center providing emergency shelter and supportive services to survivors of domestic violence and their families, in Duval and Baker counties in northeast Florida.

Free, confidential support is available 24/7 through Hubbard House’s Hotline at 904-354-3114 and Text line at 904-210-3698.

