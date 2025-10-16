New Roundabout at Post Street and Old Roosevelt Boulevard opens this week

The Florida Department of Transportation announces a new road feature to alleviate congestion and improve safety for commuters from the Murray Hill and Riverside neighborhoods.

A newly-constructed roundabout is set to open at the intersection of Post Street and Old Roosevelt Boulevard on Friday, October 17th.

Riverside Roundabout

The release from FDOT says the new roundabout design is expected to reduce rail incidents by at least 78% with the addition of multiple safety enhancements. Intersection improvments include new pedestrian rail gate skirts, camera detection with audible sound devices, updated signage, lighting upgrades and removal of all traffic signals, creating a free-flow intersection with higher visibility.

The $6.5 million rail safety and resurfacing project started on Post Street from Cassat Avenue to Old Roosevelt Boulevard in the middle of this year, and expected to be fully finished by mid-next year.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group