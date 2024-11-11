New signs at St. Johns County beaches let you check daily conditions

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — New signs have been installed at all St. Johns County Beaches Access Ramps.

Beach goers can easily check daily conditions by scanning the QR code on any sign,

St. Johns County Marine Rescue wants to remind people that lifeguard towers are seasonally operated from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Emergency responses on the beaches are handled by limited roving Patrols and Fire Rescue response.

