Next phase of County Road 210 construction through Beachwalk underway soon

Jacksonville, Fl — The next phase of construction on County Road 210 in St. Johns County is about to get started.

The project will widen the road from two to six lanes through Beachwalk and include a new signal at Cumberland/Badger Park.

This $17 million phase is on track to be complete this Spring.

