Local

Next phase of County Road 210 construction through Beachwalk underway soon

By Rich Jones
Next phase of County Road 210 widening underway soon Courtesy: St. Johns County Government (St. Johns /St. Johns County Government)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — The next phase of construction on County Road 210 in St. Johns County is about to get started.

The project will widen the road from two to six lanes through Beachwalk and include a new signal at Cumberland/Badger Park.

This $17 million phase is on track to be complete this Spring.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Read more local news from WOKV

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News