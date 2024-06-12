‘No factual basis:’ DCPS incoming superintendent addresses whistleblower complaint

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A contract for Duval County Public Schools’ incoming superintendent, including a $320,000 salary, was approved Wednesday. But it comes as questions surround Dr. Christopher Bernier’s abrupt departure from Lee County Schools.

Action News Jax’s Robert Grant asked Dr. Bernier about the allegations against him in a whistleblower complaint filed in Lee, where he was previously superintendent.

“They have no factual basis,” he said. “The facts will bear themselves out. I believe the board has done excellent due diligence including calling people that I provided personal phone numbers to.”

Action News Jax reported last week that board members were made aware of the ongoing investigation in late April, weeks before selecting Dr. Bernier as DCPS’ next superintendent.

“That’s our job. To go through the fact finding. Understand what’s underneath it all,” Board Chair Darryl Willie said. That includes talking to Lee Schools employees like its deputy superintendent.

She was referenced in a Facebook post which appears to show an anonymous email now part of the complaint. It said Dr. Bernier made reference to her as “an obedient dog”.

Action News Jax has not independently verified the post, but Board Member Warren Jones said he spoke to the deputy superintendent directly.

“Who denied anything that’s mentioned in that complaint. She said it didn’t happen,” Jones said during Wednesday’s special meeting.

Jones was the only vote against Dr. Bernier’s contract, only citing concerns about the $320,000 salary as the district navigates financial struggles including staffing cuts and possible school closures. Dr. Bernier said they all round out his top priorities.

“We have to do something about our enrollment. We really have to look at why our students are leaving,” Dr. Bernier said.

Each board member said they agreed that Dr. Bernier was the best pick for the job.

