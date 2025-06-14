‘No Kings Day’ protest brings out thousands in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of people came out to protest in the “No Kings” protest in Jacksonville on Saturday.

As a response to the Trump Administration, the protests took place nationwide.

This follows after the demonstrations in Los Angeles against the recent immigration raids enforced by the Trump Administration.

Protesters in Jacksonville gathered near the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Hodges Boulevard.

In a statement, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K Waters said he had been monitoring the protests and had taken measures to ensure everyone’s safety.

“We ask Jacksonville residents to obey the laws and demonstrate peacefully. Let me be clear: we will not tolerate threats, violence, or destruction of property. Our officers will enforce all laws and will arrest anyone who breaks them,” said Sheriff T.K Waters.

“Do not step into the roadway, block traffic, throw projectiles, destroy property, or harm anyone. Officers will be out in force to protect everyone in our city, and anyone who violates the law will be dealt with accordingly.”

Protesters also gathered in Fernandina Beach and Flagler County.

