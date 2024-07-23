‘No vouchers:’ Flights still being delayed or canceled after Thursday’s global CrowdStrike outage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Five days after the global CrowdStrike outage that began late Thursday, travelers are still experiencing flight cancellations and delays.

Long lines at Delta departures and luggage piled up at baggage claim continue to be common sights at the Jacksonville International Airport.

“We didn’t get on a flight. We are still here,” flyer Tashia Anderson said. “We should have been gone hours ago since 7:10 this morning.”

According to the Jacksonville International Airport website, on Tuesday from 7:16 a.m. to 3:57 p.m., 18 flights were delayed for up to 10 hours, and three flights were canceled.

Delta and American Airlines were most impacted.

Gale Elie and her husband Mr. Olympia Dexter Jackson were supposed to fly Delta into Jacksonville from Los Angeles over the weekend for their annual body-building show this Saturday. However, they received a notification that their flight was canceled.

“They didn’t give us any further information,” Elie said.

They were automatically booked on separate flights with different airlines. Elie’s husband is on his way to Jacksonville, and she won’t leave until Wednesday.

“It was just a really bad situation of how it was managed,” she said.

Fliers are facing another problem.

“No vouchers for us to get a hotel, food, or anything,” Anderson said.

Many others are worried that their vouchers won’t be honored. Some Delta passengers received a link for their vouchers, but the site came up as an error.

One traveler here has a message for people looking to book a flight.

“Stay home! Do not come to the airport until you get a full answer that you are flying out today. Don’t waste your time or money because you are going to be sleeping here at the airport,” Anderson said.

It’s unclear when this problem will decrease at this time.

