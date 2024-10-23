North Florida Land Trust invites community to 25th-anniversary celebration, end-of-year campaign Nov. 9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — North Florida Land Trust (NFLT) is celebrating 25 years of land conservation and inviting the community to join the festivities at Smith Lake Preserve in Keystone Heights on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The free event, open to the public from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., will include trail rides, live music, and food from Mission BBQ. NFLT asks attendees to register in advance HERE to help with planning.

“We invite everyone to join us at Smith Lake Preserve, home to our stewardship department, to tour the property that we preserved in 2019 and to celebrate all that we have accomplished since our inception in December of 1999,” said Allison DeFoor, president and CEO of NFLT. “We have preserved over 40,000 acres over the last 25 years and are nowhere near done. We remain steadfast in our focus to preserve the most ecologically, agriculturally, and historically significant lands in North Florida. It is now or never.”

Sponsored by The Roberts Companies and Heidja and Michel Kruse, the event will feature trail rides through the preserve on NFLT’s new trail buggy, music by The Remedy Tree, and a rain-or-shine celebration. Guests with special accommodation needs are encouraged to contact NFLT in advance.

In addition to the anniversary celebration, NFLT has launched its end-of-year fundraising campaign, with a goal of raising $525,000. The board of directors has pledged a matching gift for the first $25,000 donated. NFLT relies entirely on community contributions for operating costs. To support the campaign, visit https://www.nflt.org/take-action/.

